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EQS-CMS: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information

07.04.26 13:18 Uhr
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SAF-HOLLAND SE
16,74 EUR -0,06 EUR -0,36%
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information

07.04.2026 / 13:18 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

Acquisition of treasury shares – 12. interim report

In the period from March 30, 2026 up to and including April 2, 2026, a total of 104,268 shares were acquired under the 2025 Share Buyback Program. The start of the 2025 Share Buyback Program was announced on November 20, 2025 in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Date
 		 Total number
of
shares (units)		 Volume-weighted
average price (EUR)		 Volume
(EUR)
March 30, 2026 25,814 16.294400 420,623.64
March 31, 2026 26,279 16.576431 435,612.03
April 1, 2026 25,901 16.869528 436,937.64
April 2, 2026 26,274 16.616284 436,576.25

The total number of shares acquired up to and including April 2, 2026 as part of the share buyback amounts to 791,323 shares.

The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by SAF-HOLLAND SE exclusively via the stock exchange via electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Information on the individual transactions and the daily trading volume in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Company’s website at the following link:

https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback

Bessenbach, April 7, 2026

SAF-HOLLAND SE

The Management Board


07.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Internet: www.safholland.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2304240  07.04.2026 CET/CEST

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24.03.2026SAF-HOLLAND SE BuyWarburg Research
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20.02.2026SAF-HOLLAND SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
19.02.2026SAF-HOLLAND SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
24.03.2026SAF-HOLLAND SE BuyWarburg Research
20.03.2026SAF-HOLLAND SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
19.03.2026SAF-HOLLAND SE BuyWarburg Research
19.02.2026SAF-HOLLAND SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
18.02.2026SAF-HOLLAND SE BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
20.02.2026SAF-HOLLAND SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
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15.04.2025SAF-HOLLAND SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
25.03.2021SAF-HOLLAND SE Inhaber-Akt ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
03.12.2020SAF-HOLLAND SE Inhaber-Akt ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
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