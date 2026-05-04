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EQS-CMS: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information

05.05.26 15:38 Uhr
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SAF-HOLLAND SE
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information

05.05.2026 / 15:38 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

Acquisition of treasury shares – 16. interim report

In the period from April 27, 2026 up to and including April 30, 2026 a total of 79,380 shares were acquired under the 2025 Share Buyback Program. The start of the 2025 Share Buyback Program was announced on November 20, 2025 in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Date
 		 Total number
of
shares (units)		 Volume-weighted
average price (EUR)		 Volume (EUR)
April 27, 2026 21,032 17.670222 371,640.11
April 28, 2026 19,896 17.496087 348,102.15
April 29, 2026 19,584 17.413523 341,026.43
April 30, 2026 18,868 17.293367 326,291.25

The total number of shares acquired up to and including April 30, 2026 as part of the share buyback amounts to 1,069,402 shares.

The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by SAF-HOLLAND SE exclusively via the stock exchange via electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Information on the individual transactions and the daily trading volume in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Company’s website at the following link:

https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback

Bessenbach, May 5, 2026

SAF-HOLLAND SE

The Management Board


05.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Internet: www.safholland.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2321832  05.05.2026 CET/CEST

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DatumRatingAnalyst
24.03.2026SAF-HOLLAND SE BuyWarburg Research
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19.02.2026SAF-HOLLAND SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
18.02.2026SAF-HOLLAND SE BuyWarburg Research
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15.04.2026SAF-HOLLAND SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
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25.03.2021SAF-HOLLAND SE Inhaber-Akt ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
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