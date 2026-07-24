EQS-CMS: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information



29.07.2026 / 16:31 CET/CEST

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Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – 22. interim report

In the period from July 20, 2026 up to and including July 21, 2026 a total of 9,653 shares were acquired under the 2025 Share Buyback Program. The start of the 2025 Share Buyback Program was announced on November 20, 2025 in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Date

Total number

of

shares (units) Volume-weighted

average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) July 20, 2026 8,916 20.000000 178,320.00 July 21, 2026 737 19.995712 14,736.84

Werbung

The total number of shares acquired up to and including July 21, 2026 as part of the share buyback amounts to 1,232,788 shares.

The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by SAF-HOLLAND SE exclusively via the stock exchange via electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Information on the individual transactions and the daily trading volume in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Company’s website at the following link:

Werbung

https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback

Bessenbach, July 28, 2026

SAF-HOLLAND SE

The Management Board