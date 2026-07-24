EQS-CMS: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAF-HOLLAND SE
/ Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
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Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares – 22. interim report
In the period from July 20, 2026 up to and including July 21, 2026 a total of 9,653 shares were acquired under the 2025 Share Buyback Program. The start of the 2025 Share Buyback Program was announced on November 20, 2025 in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were acquired as follows:
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The total number of shares acquired up to and including July 21, 2026 as part of the share buyback amounts to 1,232,788 shares.
The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by SAF-HOLLAND SE exclusively via the stock exchange via electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
Information on the individual transactions and the daily trading volume in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Company’s website at the following link:
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https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback
Bessenbach, July 28, 2026
SAF-HOLLAND SE
The Management Board
29.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAF-HOLLAND SE
|Hauptstraße 26
|63856 Bessenbach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.safholland.com
|LEI Code:
|222100QJQLUJHWREL058
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2373718 29.07.2026 CET/CEST
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Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|21.07.26
|SAF-HOLLAND SE Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.06.26
|SAF-HOLLAND SE Buy
|Warburg Research
|22.06.26
|SAF-HOLLAND SE Buy
|Warburg Research
|08.05.26
|SAF-HOLLAND SE Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.05.26
|SAF-HOLLAND SE Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)