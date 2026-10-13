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EQS-CMS: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information

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SAF-HOLLAND SE
20.50 EUR -0.90 EUR -4.21 %
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information

13.10.2026 / 14:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

Acquisition of treasury shares – 29. interim report

In the period from October 5, 2026 up to and including October 9, 2026 a total of 67,627 shares were acquired under the 2025 Share Buyback Program. The start of the 2025 Share Buyback Program was announced on November 20, 2025 in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Date
 		 Total number
of
shares (units)		 Volume-weighted
average price (EUR)		 Volume (EUR)
October 5, 2026  17,348 21.886425 379,685.70
October 6, 2026 1,601 21.995659 35,215.05
October 7, 2026 16,495 21.877384 360,867.45
October 8, 2026 16,455 21.256247 349,771.54
October 9, 2026 15,728 21.484604 337,909.85
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The total number of shares acquired up to and including October 9, 2026 as part of the share buyback amounts to 1,535,892 shares.

The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by SAF-HOLLAND SE exclusively via the stock exchange via electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Information on the individual transactions and the daily trading volume in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Company’s website at the following link:

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https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback

Bessenbach, October 13, 2026

SAF-HOLLAND SE

The Management Board


13.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Internet: www.safholland.com
LEI Code: 222100QJQLUJHWREL058

 
End of News EQS News Service

2414986  13.10.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle SAF-HOLLAND Aktie News

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SAF-HOLLAND Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für SAF-HOLLAND nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
30.09.26 SAF-HOLLAND SE Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
22.09.26 SAF-HOLLAND SE Kaufen DZ BANK
10.08.26 SAF-HOLLAND SE Buy Warburg Research
07.08.26 SAF-HOLLAND SE Hold Deutsche Bank AG
07.08.26 SAF-HOLLAND SE Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

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