EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information



17.11.2026 / 13:07 CET/CEST

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – 34. interim report



In the period from November 9, 2026 up to and including November 13, 2026 a total of 53,972 shares were acquired under the 2025 Share Buyback Program. The start of the 2025 Share Buyback Program was announced on November 20, 2025 in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



Shares were acquired as follows:

Date

Total number

of

shares (units) Volume-weighted

average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) November 9, 2026 413 22.000000 9,086.00 November 12, 2026 24,747 23.284887 576,231.10 November 13, 2026 28,812 23.045424 663,984.76

Werbung



The total number of shares acquired up to and including November 13, 2026 as part of the share buyback amounts to 1,934,287 shares.



The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by SAF-HOLLAND SE exclusively via the stock exchange via electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).



Information on the individual transactions and the daily trading volume in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Company’s website at the following link:

Werbung

https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback



Bessenbach, November 17, 2026



SAF-HOLLAND SE

The Management Board