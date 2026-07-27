EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
/ Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
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Samara Asset Group plc:
Publication of capital market information
Samara Asset Group plc/ Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
In the period from 27 July 2026 up to and including 31 July 2026 were 300 shares acquired as part of the share buyback. The start of the share buyback was notified by announcement of 15 September 2025 in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
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The total daily repurchased number of shares for the period 27 July 2026 up to and including 31 July 2026, the average prices and the volume in euros are as follows:
The total number of repurchased shares in the period from 18 September 2025 up to and including 31 July 2026 amounts to 493,400 shares.
Werbung
The share buyback by Baader Bank AG took place exclusively via the stock exchange.
Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 shall be published on the Internet at the following link:
https://www.samara-ag.com
Birkirkara/Malta, 03 August 2026
Samara Asset Group plc – Board of Directors
03.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
|Centris Business Gateway, Level, 0/C, Triq Is-Salib, Tal-Imriehel
|CBD 3020 Birkirkara
|Malta
|Internet:
|https://www.samara-ag.com/
|LEI Code:
|5299009Q1YLGBNUECY13
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2376312 03.08.2026 CET/CEST
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