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EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy Back
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

18.08.2026 / 13:40 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 2026 – 3rd interim notification

Walldorf, August 18, 2026

In the time period from August 10, 2026 until and including August 14, 2026, a number of 50,000

shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.
 

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The total number of shares bought back daily, and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)*
2026-08-10 10,000 177.99 1,779,882.00
2026-08-11 10,000 181.08 1,810,825.00
2026-08-12 10,000 177.79 1,777,853.00
2026-08-13 10,000 177.30 1,773,020.00
2026-08-14 10,000 182.61 1,826,065.00
Total 50,000 179.35 8,967,645.00


* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

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The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including August 14, 2026 amounts to 5,128,529

shares.
 

SAP SE

The Executive Board


18.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com
LEI Code: 529900D6BF99LW9R2E68

 
End of News EQS News Service

2384984  18.08.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle SAP Aktie News

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SAP Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für SAP nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
28.07.26 SAP SE Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
27.07.26 SAP SE Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.07.26 SAP SE Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.07.26 SAP SE Buy UBS AG
27.07.26 SAP SE Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

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