EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy Back

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information



01.09.2026 / 15:43 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 2026 – 5th interim notification

Walldorf, September 1, 2026

In the time period from August 24, 2026 until and including August 28, 2026, a number of 676,583

shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



Werbung

The total number of shares bought back daily, and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)* 2026-08-24 10,000 186.78 1,867,849.00 2026-08-25 10,000 185.71 1,857,071.00 2026-08-26 638,365 179.61 114,653,545.83 2026-08-27 8,218 185.29 1,522,680.35 2026-08-28 10,000 189.78 1,897,781.00 Total 676,583 185.43 121,798,927.17



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

Werbung

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including August 28, 2026 amounts to 5,855,112

shares.



SAP SE

The Executive Board