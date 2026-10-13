EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy Back

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information



13.10.2026 / 14:20 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 2026 – 11th interim notification

Walldorf, October 13, 2026

In the time period from October 5, 2026 until and including October 9, 2026, a number of 50,000 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily, and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Werbung

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)* 2026-10-05 10,000 186.32 1,863,214.00 2026-10-06 10,000 188.85 1,888,545.00 2026-10-07 10,000 187.31 1,873,055.00 2026-10-08 10,000 187.76 1,877,576.00 2026-10-09 10,000 191.35 1,913,519.00 Total 50,000 188.32 9,415,909.00



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including October 9, 2026 amounts to 8,995,886

Werbung

shares.



SAP SE

The Executive Board