EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy Back

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information



27.10.2026 / 11:37 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 2026 – 13th interim notification

Walldorf, October 27, 2026

In the time period from October 19, 2026 until and including October 23, 2026, a number of 42,848 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily, and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Werbung

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)* 2026-10-19 10,000 199.35 1,993,506.00 2026-10-20 10,000 201.57 2,015,686.00 2026-10-21 10,000 205.86 2,058,571.00 2026-10-22 2,848 207.41 590,704.82 2026-10-23 10,000 213.47 2,134,734.00 Total 42,848 205.53 8,793,201.82



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including October 23, 2026 amounts to 9,086,956

Werbung

shares.



SAP SE

The Executive Board