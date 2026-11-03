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EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy Back
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

03.11.2026 / 13:46 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 2026 – 14th interim notification

Walldorf, November 3, 2026

In the time period from October 26, 2026 until and including October 30, 2026, a number of 50,000 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.
 

The total number of shares bought back daily, and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

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Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)*
2026-10-26 10,000 214.80 2,148,032.00
2026-10-27 10,000 214.03 2,140,349.00
2026-10-28 10,000 211.93 2,119,346.00
2026-10-29 10,000 209.33 2,093,269.00
2026-10-30 10,000 212.43 2,124,310.00
Total 50,000 212.51 10,625,306.00


* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including October 30, 2026 amounts to 9,136,956

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shares.
 

SAP SE

The Executive Board


03.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com
LEI Code: 529900D6BF99LW9R2E68

 
End of News EQS News Service

2427572  03.11.2026 CET/CEST

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23.10.26 SAP SE Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
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22.10.26 SAP SE Verkaufen DZ BANK
22.10.26 SAP SE Neutral UBS AG
22.10.26 SAP SE Overweight Barclays Capital

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.