EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy Back

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information



03.11.2026 / 13:46 CET/CEST

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SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 2026 – 14th interim notification

Walldorf, November 3, 2026

In the time period from October 26, 2026 until and including October 30, 2026, a number of 50,000 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily, and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Werbung

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)* 2026-10-26 10,000 214.80 2,148,032.00 2026-10-27 10,000 214.03 2,140,349.00 2026-10-28 10,000 211.93 2,119,346.00 2026-10-29 10,000 209.33 2,093,269.00 2026-10-30 10,000 212.43 2,124,310.00 Total 50,000 212.51 10,625,306.00



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including October 30, 2026 amounts to 9,136,956

Werbung

shares.



SAP SE

The Executive Board