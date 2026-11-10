EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy Back

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information



10.11.2026 / 13:48 CET/CEST

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SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 2026 – 15th interim notification

Walldorf, November 10, 2026

In the time period from November 2, 2026 until and including November 6, 2026, a number of 465,412 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily, and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Werbung

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)* 2026-11-02 10,000 209.60 2,095,977.00 2026-11-03 429,395 204.40 87,766,835.12 2026-11-04 6,017 210.52 1,266,715.69 2026-11-05 10,000 217.63 2,176,284.00 2026-11-06 10,000 210.24 2,102,437.00 Total 465,412 210.48 95,408,248.81



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including November 6, 2026 amounts to 9,602,368

Werbung

shares.



SAP SE

The Executive Board