EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy Back

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information



24.11.2026 / 13:32 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 2026 – 17th interim notification

Walldorf, November 24, 2026

In the time period from November 16, 2026 until and including November 20, 2026, a number of 1,938,163 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily, and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

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Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)* 2026-11-16 10,000 213.48 2,134,827.00 2026-11-17 419,163 202.68 84,955,663.43 2026-11-18 495,000 197.97 97,994,358.00 2026-11-19 506,700 188.27 95,396,561.01 2026-11-20 507,300 183.99 93,339,750.36 Total 1,938,163 197.28 373,821,159.80



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including November 20, 2026 amounts to 11,590,531 shares.



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SAP SE

The Executive Board