EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information



30.03.2026 / 14:11 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 23 March 2026 until and including 27 March 2026, a total number of 100,282 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 2 January 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code) 23/03/2026 16,415 64.3874 CEUX 23/03/2026 4,891 64.6398 TQEX 23/03/2026 9,771 64.2975 XETA 24/03/2026 11,709 63.5372 CEUX 24/03/2026 5,101 63.3500 TQEX 24/03/2026 6,163 63.5182 XETA 25/03/2026 2,451 64.4643 CEUX 25/03/2026 657 64.4958 TQEX 25/03/2026 1,035 64.0550 XETA 26/03/2026 9,786 63.7328 CEUX 26/03/2026 6,353 63.7433 TQEX 26/03/2026 5,916 63.8407 XETA 27/03/2026 9,603 63.4636 CEUX 27/03/2026 5,155 63.4471 TQEX 27/03/2026 5,276 63.5704 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 5 January 2026 until and including 27 March 2026 therefore amounts to 1,039,926 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-january-2026.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Berlin, 30 March 2026

Scout24 SE

The Management Board