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EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

30.03.26 14:11 Uhr
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

30.03.2026 / 14:11 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 23 March 2026 until and including 27 March 2026, a total number of 100,282 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 2 January 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

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The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code)
23/03/2026 16,415 64.3874 CEUX
23/03/2026 4,891 64.6398 TQEX
23/03/2026 9,771 64.2975 XETA
24/03/2026 11,709 63.5372 CEUX
24/03/2026 5,101 63.3500 TQEX
24/03/2026 6,163 63.5182 XETA
25/03/2026 2,451 64.4643 CEUX
25/03/2026 657 64.4958 TQEX
25/03/2026 1,035 64.0550 XETA
26/03/2026 9,786 63.7328 CEUX
26/03/2026 6,353 63.7433 TQEX
26/03/2026 5,916 63.8407 XETA
27/03/2026 9,603 63.4636 CEUX
27/03/2026 5,155 63.4471 TQEX
27/03/2026 5,276 63.5704 XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 5 January 2026 until and including 27 March 2026 therefore amounts to 1,039,926 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-january-2026

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Berlin, 30 March 2026

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


30.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2300332  30.03.2026 CET/CEST

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Analysen zu Scout24

DatumRatingAnalyst
12:06Scout24 BuyUBS AG
26.03.2026Scout24 OverweightBarclays Capital
19.03.2026Scout24 OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.03.2026Scout24 BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
05.03.2026Scout24 OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
12:06Scout24 BuyUBS AG
26.03.2026Scout24 OverweightBarclays Capital
19.03.2026Scout24 OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.03.2026Scout24 BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
05.03.2026Scout24 OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
04.11.2025Scout24 NeutralUBS AG
01.11.2025Scout24 HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
30.10.2025Scout24 NeutralUBS AG
30.10.2025Scout24 HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
22.09.2025Scout24 NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.11.2023Scout24 SellUBS AG
02.11.2023Scout24 SellUBS AG
05.10.2023Scout24 SellUBS AG
09.08.2023Scout24 SellUBS AG
07.08.2023Scout24 SellUBS AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Scout24 nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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