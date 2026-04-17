DAX24.458 -1,0%Est505.998 -1,0%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto9,6700 -1,9%Nas24.369 -0,4%Bitcoin63.942 +1,6%Euro1,1782 +0,4%Öl93,12 +0,8%Gold4.824 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 SAP 716460 Lufthansa 823212 NVIDIA 918422 Siemens Energy ENER6Y NEL ASA A0B733 Infineon 623100 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 ITM Power A0B57L Commerzbank CBK100 Microsoft 870747 Deutsche Bank 514000 Allianz 840400 Amazon 906866
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nahost-Konflikt im Blick: DAX in Rot -- Wall Street tiefer -- Alphabet verhandelt mit Marvell über KI-Chips -- NEL, ITM Power, BYD, DroneShield, Siemens Energy, VW, Lufthansa & Co. im Fokus
Top News
Meta-Aktie im Blick: Social-Media-Gigant plant offenbar großen Stellenabbau wegen KI Meta-Aktie im Blick: Social-Media-Gigant plant offenbar großen Stellenabbau wegen KI
Aktien von Alphabet und Marvell im Fokus: Offenbar Verhandlungen um neue KI-Chips Aktien von Alphabet und Marvell im Fokus: Offenbar Verhandlungen um neue KI-Chips
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

20.04.26 15:38 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Scout24
71,30 EUR 1,20 EUR 1,71%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

20.04.2026 / 15:38 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 13 April 2026 until and including 17 April 2026, a total number of 37,864 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 2 January 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code)
13/04/2026 14,283 64.7762 CEUX
13/04/2026 8,179 64.7145 TQEX
13/04/2026 7,392 64.7281 XETA
14/04/2026 502 65.7522 CEUX
14/04/2026 469 66.0310 TQEX
14/04/2026 675 65.9808 XETA
15/04/2026 3,019 66.5443 CEUX
15/04/2026 1,521 66.6709 TQEX
15/04/2026 1,486 66.5858 XETA
16/04/2026 172 67.1500 TQEX
16/04/2026 166 67.2000 XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 5 January 2026 until and including 17 April 2026 therefore amounts to 1,155,276 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-january-2026

Berlin, 20 April 2026

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


20.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2311384  20.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Scout24

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Scout24

DatumRatingAnalyst
02.04.2026Scout24 OutperformBernstein Research
01.04.2026Scout24 OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.03.2026Scout24 BuyUBS AG
26.03.2026Scout24 OverweightBarclays Capital
19.03.2026Scout24 OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
02.04.2026Scout24 OutperformBernstein Research
01.04.2026Scout24 OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.03.2026Scout24 BuyUBS AG
26.03.2026Scout24 OverweightBarclays Capital
19.03.2026Scout24 OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
04.11.2025Scout24 NeutralUBS AG
01.11.2025Scout24 HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
30.10.2025Scout24 NeutralUBS AG
30.10.2025Scout24 HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
22.09.2025Scout24 NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.11.2023Scout24 SellUBS AG
02.11.2023Scout24 SellUBS AG
05.10.2023Scout24 SellUBS AG
09.08.2023Scout24 SellUBS AG
07.08.2023Scout24 SellUBS AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Scout24 nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen