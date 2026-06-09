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EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

22.06.26 14:52 Uhr
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Scout24
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

22.06.2026 / 14:52 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
 
In the period from 18 June 2026 until and including 19 June 2026, a total number of 168,000 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 31 May 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
 
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
 
The following quantities have been purchased:
 
Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code)
18/06/2026 85,000 75.9838 XETA
18/06/2026 50,000 75.9708 CEUX
18/06/2026 8,000 75.9026 TQEX
19/06/2026 25,000 75.7761 XETA
 
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 1 June 2026 until and including 19 June 2026 therefore amounts to 192,000 shares.
 
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-june-2026.
 
Berlin, 22 June 2026
 
Scout24 SE
 
The Management Board
 

 


22.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2351150  22.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Scout24

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Scout24

DatumRatingAnalyst
16.06.2026Scout24 OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.06.2026Scout24 BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
04.06.2026Scout24 BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.06.2026Scout24 OutperformBernstein Research
14.05.2026Scout24 BuyDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
16.06.2026Scout24 OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.06.2026Scout24 BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
04.06.2026Scout24 BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.06.2026Scout24 OutperformBernstein Research
14.05.2026Scout24 BuyDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
04.11.2025Scout24 NeutralUBS AG
01.11.2025Scout24 HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
30.10.2025Scout24 NeutralUBS AG
30.10.2025Scout24 HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
22.09.2025Scout24 NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.11.2023Scout24 SellUBS AG
02.11.2023Scout24 SellUBS AG
05.10.2023Scout24 SellUBS AG
09.08.2023Scout24 SellUBS AG
07.08.2023Scout24 SellUBS AG

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