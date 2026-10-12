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EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

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Scout24
72.90 EUR 1.10 EUR 1.53 %
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

12.10.2026 / 14:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
 
In the period from 5 October 2026 until and including 9 October 2026, a total number of 50,000 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 31 May 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
 
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
 
The following quantities have been purchased:
 
Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code)
05/10/2026 10,000 68.2491 XETRA
06/10/2026 10,000 67.8467 XETRA
07/10/2026 10,000 68.5637 XETRA
08/10/2026 10,000 70.0794 XETRA
09/10/2026 10,000 71.8313 XETRA
 
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 1 June 2026 until and including 9 October 2026 therefore amounts to 2,699,898 shares.
 
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-june-2026.
 
Berlin, 12 October 2026
 
Scout24 SE
 
The Management Board

 


12.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com
LEI Code: 5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2413910  12.10.2026 CET/CEST

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28.09.26 Scout24 Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

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