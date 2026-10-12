EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
12.10.2026 / 14:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
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|In the period from 5 October 2026 until and including 9 October 2026, a total number of 50,000 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 31 May 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
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|The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
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|The following quantities have been purchased:
|
|Day of purchase
|Aggregated volume in shares
|Weighted average price
|Market (MIC Code)
|05/10/2026
|10,000
|68.2491
|XETRA
|06/10/2026
|10,000
|67.8467
|XETRA
|07/10/2026
|10,000
|68.5637
|XETRA
|08/10/2026
|10,000
|70.0794
|XETRA
|09/10/2026
|10,000
|71.8313
|XETRA
|
|The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 1 June 2026 until and including 9 October 2026 therefore amounts to 2,699,898 shares.
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|Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-june-2026.
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|Berlin, 12 October 2026
|
|Scout24 SE
|
|The Management Board
12.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Scout24 SE
|
|Invalidenstraße 65
|
|10557 Berlin
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.scout24.com
|LEI Code:
|5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2413910 12.10.2026 CET/CEST
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