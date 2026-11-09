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EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

09.11.2026 / 13:08 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
 
In the period from 2 November 2026 until and including 6 November 2026, a total number of 5,000 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 31 May 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
 
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
 
The following quantities have been purchased:
 
Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code)
02/11/2026 1,000 85.5763 XETA
03/11/2026 1,000 85.2700 XETA
04/11/2026 1,000 90.1268 XETA
05/11/2026 1,000 92.5408 XETA
06/11/2026 1,000 88.9364 XETA
 
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 1 June 2026 until and including 6 November 2026 therefore amounts to 2,725,775 shares.
 
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-june-2026.
 
Berlin, 9 November 2026
 
Scout24 SE
 
The Management Board

 


09.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com
LEI Code: 5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2430816  09.11.2026 CET/CEST

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07.11.26 Scout24 Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.11.26 Scout24 Overweight Barclays Capital
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05.11.26 Scout24 Buy UBS AG
05.11.26 Scout24 Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

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Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.