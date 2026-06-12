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EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

16.06.26 19:14 Uhr
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - Final Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

16.06.2026 / 19:14 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU)

no. 596/2014

Share buyback - Final Reporting

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft completes the share buyback

 

In the time period from 8 June 2026 until and including 15 June 2026, a number of 314,736 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price in Xetra trading
08/06/2026 54,324 265.10947
09/06/2026 65,602 267.61474
10/06/2026 63,061 260.21058
11/06/2026 64,365 260.03917
12/06/2026 66,297 265.22078
15/06/2026 1,087 271.54439

 

With these transactions, the share buyback was completed on 15 June 2026. The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of this share buyback in the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 15 June 2026 amounts to 28,261,391 shares. This corresponds to 3.61% of the share capital. The purchase price paid at the stock exchange was in average €212.28 per share. Taking into account balancing amounts paid to or received by the commissioned bank during the term of the share buyback, each of which acted as a subsequent adjustment of the purchase price, the average purchase price per share, in relation to the total share buyback, is amounting to €212.27. The total consideration paid for the shares amounts to €5,999,007,745.04 (excluding incidental transaction charges).

 

On 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024. The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft was carried out by a bank that was commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares were repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2024-26).

 

Munich, 16 June 2026

 

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board


16.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2347494  16.06.2026 CET/CEST

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08:41Siemens BuyUBS AG
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08:41Siemens BuyUBS AG
08:16Siemens OutperformBernstein Research
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DatumRatingAnalyst
05.06.2026Siemens Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
18.05.2026Siemens HoldDeutsche Bank AG
14.05.2026Siemens HoldDeutsche Bank AG
13.05.2026Siemens Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
08.05.2026Siemens HoldDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
20.05.2026Siemens UnderweightBarclays Capital
14.05.2026Siemens UnderweightBarclays Capital
27.03.2026Siemens UnderweightBarclays Capital
13.02.2026Siemens UnderweightBarclays Capital
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