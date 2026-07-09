EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
/ Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 2nd Interim Reporting
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Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU)
no. 596/2014
Share buyback – 2nd Interim Reporting
In the time period from 6 July 2026 until and including 12 July 2026, a number of 326,700 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 1 July 2026, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 1 July 2026.
Shares were bought back as follows:
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The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2026-31).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 1 July 2026 until and including 12 July 2026 amounts to 509,600 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
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Munich, 13 July 2026
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board
13.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
|Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
|80333 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.siemens.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2364848 13.07.2026 CET/CEST
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