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EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 2nd Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

13.07.2026 / 13:02 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU)

no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 2nd Interim Reporting

 

 

In the time period from 6 July 2026 until and including 12 July 2026, a number of 326,700 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 1 July 2026, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 1 July 2026.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price in Xetra trading
06/07/2026 56,200 280.76280
07/07/2026 70,000 273.35100
08/07/2026 72,500 264.89400
09/07/2026 58,000 271.66550
10/07/2026 70,000 272.69490
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The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2026-31).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 1 July 2026 until and including 12 July 2026 amounts to 509,600 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

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Munich, 13 July 2026

 

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board

 


13.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2364848  13.07.2026 CET/CEST

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