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EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 16th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

19.10.2026 / 11:25 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU)
no. 596/2014
Share buyback – 16th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 12 October 2026 until and including 18 October 2026, a number of 360,276 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 1 July 2026, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 1 July 2026.

Shares were bought back as follows:
 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume
in shares		 Weighted average price in Xetra trading
12/10/2026 72,073 274.41467
13/10/2026 72,073 275.76561
14/10/2026 72,073 276.41886
15/10/2026 72,073 267.48772
16/10/2026 71,984 270.85354


The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2026-31).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 1 July 2026 until and including 18 October 2026 amounts to 4,858,187 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 19 October 2026

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board

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19.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com
LEI Code: W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32

 
End of News EQS News Service

2417992  19.10.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Siemens Aktie News

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Datum Rating Analyst
15.10.26 Siemens Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
15.10.26 Siemens Outperform Bernstein Research
09.10.26 Siemens Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
02.10.26 Siemens Kaufen DZ BANK
01.10.26 Siemens Hold Deutsche Bank AG

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