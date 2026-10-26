EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
/ Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 17th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
26.10.2026 / 13:04 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU)
no. 596/2014
Share buyback – 17th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 19 October 2026 until and including 25 October 2026, a number of 359,920 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 1 July 2026, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 1 July 2026.
Shares were bought back as follows:
|Day of purchase
|Aggregated volume
in shares
|Weighted average price in Xetra trading
|19/10/2026
|71,984
|265.65136
|20/10/2026
|71,984
|257.70779
|21/10/2026
|71,984
|264.71099
|22/10/2026
|71,984
|260.15727
|23/10/2026
|71,984
|256.16335
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2026-31).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 1 July 2026 until and including 25 October 2026 amounts to 5,218,107 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 26 October 2026
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board
26.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
|
|Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
|
|80333 Munich
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.siemens.com
|LEI Code:
|W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2422160 26.10.2026 CET/CEST
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