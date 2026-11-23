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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
/ Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 21st Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
23.11.2026 / 09:43 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU)
no. 596/2014
Share buyback – 21st Interim Reporting
Siemens AG is suspending the current share buyback due to the preparations for the planned spin-off of a stake in Siemens Healthineers AG and will keep the number of treasury shares constant until the spin-off is completed
In the time period from 16 November 2026 until and including 20 November 2026, a number of 357,791 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 1 July 2026, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 1 July 2026.
Shares were bought back as follows:
|Day of purchase
|Aggregated volume
in shares
|Weighted average price in Xetra trading
|16/11/2026
|71,558
|272.79175
|17/11/2026
|71,558
|272.31486
|18/11/2026
|71,558
|267.08347
|19/11/2026
|71,558
|270.54033
|20/11/2026
|71,559
|257.34776
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2026-31).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 1 July 2026 until and including 20 November 2026 amounts to 6,655,658 shares. The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft was carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
With regard to the planned spin-off of a stake in Siemens Healthineers AG, the current buyback was interrupted as of 20 November 2026. It is currently intended to continue the temporarily suspended buyback after completion of the spin-off and to conduct a technical share buyback until the completion of the spin-off. This technical share buyback shall keep the number of Siemens treasury shares constant and, in connection with share-based compensation and employee stock programs of the Company or any of its affiliated companies, compensate for current transfers of Siemens shares to persons who are or were in an employment relationship with the Company or any of its affiliates, as well as to members of the boards of the Company or any of its affiliated companies.
Munich, 23 November 2026
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board
23.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
|
|Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
|
|80333 Munich
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.siemens.com
|LEI Code:
|W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2440332 23.11.2026 CET/CEST
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