EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 21st Interim Reporting

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



23.11.2026 / 09:43 CET/CEST

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Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU)

no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 21st Interim Reporting

Siemens AG is suspending the current share buyback due to the preparations for the planned spin-off of a stake in Siemens Healthineers AG and will keep the number of treasury shares constant until the spin-off is completed

In the time period from 16 November 2026 until and including 20 November 2026, a number of 357,791 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 1 July 2026, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 1 July 2026.

Shares were bought back as follows:



Day of purchase Aggregated volume

in shares Weighted average price in Xetra trading 16/11/2026 71,558 272.79175 17/11/2026 71,558 272.31486 18/11/2026 71,558 267.08347 19/11/2026 71,558 270.54033 20/11/2026 71,559 257.34776





The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2026-31).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 1 July 2026 until and including 20 November 2026 amounts to 6,655,658 shares. The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft was carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



With regard to the planned spin-off of a stake in Siemens Healthineers AG, the current buyback was interrupted as of 20 November 2026. It is currently intended to continue the temporarily suspended buyback after completion of the spin-off and to conduct a technical share buyback until the completion of the spin-off. This technical share buyback shall keep the number of Siemens treasury shares constant and, in connection with share-based compensation and employee stock programs of the Company or any of its affiliated companies, compensate for current transfers of Siemens shares to persons who are or were in an employment relationship with the Company or any of its affiliates, as well as to members of the boards of the Company or any of its affiliated companies.

Munich, 23 November 2026



Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board