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EQS-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

15.06.26 18:00 Uhr
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Siemens Healthineers AG
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

15.06.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 2nd Interim Reporting

In the time period from and including 08 June 2026 until and including 14 June 2026, a number of 452,949 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 26 May 2026, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 01 June 2026.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price (EUR)1
06/08/2026 150,000 34.3452
06/09/2026 142,949 34.8290
06/10/2026 70,000 34.8198
06/11/2026 70,000 34.5043
06/12/2026 20,000 34.7990

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/share).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 01 June 2026 until and including 14 June 2026 amounts to 1,247,103 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, 15 June 2026

Siemens Healthineers AG

The Managing Board

______________________________

1Excluding incidental acquisition costs, rounded to four decimal places according to commercial practice.


15.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG
Siemensstr. 3
91301 Forchheim
Germany
Internet: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2346170  15.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Siemens Healthineers AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Siemens Healthineers AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
22.05.2026Siemens Healthineers OverweightBarclays Capital
15.05.2026Siemens Healthineers HoldDeutsche Bank AG
14.05.2026Siemens Healthineers BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
12.05.2026Siemens Healthineers OutperformBernstein Research
12.05.2026Siemens Healthineers OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
22.05.2026Siemens Healthineers OverweightBarclays Capital
14.05.2026Siemens Healthineers BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
12.05.2026Siemens Healthineers OutperformBernstein Research
12.05.2026Siemens Healthineers OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.05.2026Siemens Healthineers OverweightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
15.05.2026Siemens Healthineers HoldDeutsche Bank AG
11.05.2026Siemens Healthineers NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.05.2026Siemens Healthineers HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.05.2026Siemens Healthineers NeutralUBS AG
07.04.2026Siemens Healthineers NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
02.07.2020Siemens Healthineers UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.05.2020Siemens Healthineers verkaufenJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.05.2020Siemens Healthineers UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.04.2020Siemens Healthineers UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.03.2020Siemens Healthineers UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

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