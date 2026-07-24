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EQS-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

27.07.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Share buyback – 8th Interim Reporting

In the time period from and including 20 July 2026 until and including 26 July 2026, a number of 78,345 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 26 May 2026, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 01. June 2026.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price (EUR)1
07/20/2026 10,000 35.2360
07/21/2026 10,000 34.6067
07/22/2026 18,345 34.8305
07/23/2026 20,000 33.9979
07/24/2026 20,000 34.6262

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/share).

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The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 01 June 2026 until and including 26 July 2026 amounts to 2,676,093 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, 27 July 2026

Siemens Healthineers AG

The Managing Board

______________________________

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1Excluding incidental acquisition costs, rounded to four decimal places according to commercial practice.


27.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG
Siemensstr. 3
91301 Forchheim
Germany
Internet: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com
LEI Code: 529900QBVWXMWANH7H45

 
End of News EQS News Service

2372254  27.07.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Siemens Healthineers Aktie News

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Siemens Healthineers Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Siemens Healthineers nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
17.07.26 Siemens Healthineers Outperform RBC Capital Markets
14.07.26 Siemens Healthineers Neutral UBS AG
10.07.26 Siemens Healthineers Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09.07.26 Siemens Healthineers Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.07.26 Siemens Healthineers Neutral UBS AG