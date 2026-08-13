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EQS-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

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Siemens Healthineers AG
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

17.08.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 11th Interim Reporting

In the time period from and including 10 August 2026 until and including 16 August 2026, a number of 50,000 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 26 May 2026, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 1 June 2026.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price (EUR)1
08/10/2026 10,000 39.1525
08/11/2026 10,000 39.4114
08/12/2026 10,000 39.3463
08/13/2026 10,000 39.1650
08/14/2026 10,000 39.4335
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The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/share).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 1 June 2026 until and including 16 August 2026 amounts to 2,824,371 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

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Munich,17 August 2026

Siemens Healthineers AG

The Managing Board

______________________________

1Excluding incidental acquisition costs, rounded to four decimal places according to commercial practice.


17.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG
Siemensstr. 3
91301 Forchheim
Germany
Internet: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com
LEI Code: 529900QBVWXMWANH7H45

 
End of News EQS News Service

2384264  17.08.2026 CET/CEST

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07.08.26 Siemens Healthineers Kaufen DZ BANK
04.08.26 Siemens Healthineers Outperform Bernstein Research
03.08.26 Siemens Healthineers Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.08.26 Siemens Healthineers Hold Deutsche Bank AG
03.08.26 Siemens Healthineers Neutral UBS AG

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