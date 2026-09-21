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EQS-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

21.09.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Share buyback –16th Interim Reporting

In the time period from and including 14 September 2026 until and including 20 September 2026, a number of 89,988 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 26 May 2026, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 1 June 2026.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price (EUR)1
09/14/2026 10,000 39.0498
09/15/2026 10,000 39.0027
09/16/2026 9,988 38.6485
09/17/2026 20,000 38.5144
09/18/2026 40,000 38.2285

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/share).

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The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 1 June 2026 until and including 20 September 2026 amounts to 3,214,359 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, 21 September 2026

Siemens Healthineers AG

The Managing Board

______________________________

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1Excluding incidental acquisition costs, rounded to four decimal places according to commercial practice.


21.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG
Siemensstr. 3
91301 Forchheim
Germany
Internet: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com
LEI Code: 529900QBVWXMWANH7H45

 
End of News EQS News Service

2402464  21.09.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Siemens Healthineers Aktie News

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