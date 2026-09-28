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EQS-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

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Siemens Healthineers AG
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

28.09.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 17th Interim Reporting

In the time period from and including 21 September 2026 until and including 27 September 2026, a number of 160,000 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 26 May 2026, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 1 June 2026.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price (EUR)1
09/21/2026 40,000 37.7542
09/22/2026 20,000 37.6858
09/23/2026 20,000 37.3732
09/24/2026 40,000 37.1947
09/25/2026 40,000 37.7116
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The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/share).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 1 June 2026 until and including 27 September 2026 amounts to 3,374,359 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

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Munich, 28 September 2026

Siemens Healthineers AG

The Managing Board

______________________________

1Excluding incidental acquisition costs, rounded to four decimal places according to commercial practice.


28.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG
Siemensstr. 3
91301 Forchheim
Germany
Internet: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com
LEI Code: 529900QBVWXMWANH7H45

 
End of News EQS News Service

2406466  28.09.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Siemens Healthineers Aktie News

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Siemens Healthineers Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Siemens Healthineers nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

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Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
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Datum Rating Analyst
11:26 Siemens Healthineers Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
22.09.26 Siemens Healthineers Outperform RBC Capital Markets
11.09.26 Siemens Healthineers Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09.09.26 Siemens Healthineers Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.09.26 Siemens Healthineers Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

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