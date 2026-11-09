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EQS-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

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Siemens Healthineers AG
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

09.11.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Share buyback – 23rd Interim Reporting

In the time period from and including 2 November 2026 until and including 8 November 2026, a number of 50,000 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 26 May 2026, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 1 June 2026.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price (EUR)1
11/02/2026 10,000 43.3313
11/03/2026 10,000 43.3781
11/04/2026 10,000 44.1219
11/05/2026 10,000 44.5618
11/06/2026 10,000 44.0822

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/share).

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The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 1 June 2026 until and including 8 November 2026 amounts to 3,679,346 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, 9 November 2026

Siemens Healthineers AG

The Managing Board

______________________________

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1Excluding incidental acquisition costs, rounded to four decimal places according to commercial practice.


09.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG
Siemensstr. 3
91301 Forchheim
Germany
Internet: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com
LEI Code: 529900QBVWXMWANH7H45

 
End of News EQS News Service

2431100  09.11.2026 CET/CEST

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Siemens Healthineers Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Siemens Healthineers nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
11:41 Siemens Healthineers Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:01 Siemens Healthineers Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
06.11.26 Siemens Healthineers Hold Deutsche Bank AG
06.11.26 Siemens Healthineers Overweight Barclays Capital
05.11.26 Siemens Healthineers Outperform RBC Capital Markets

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