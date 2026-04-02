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EQS-CMS: Stabilus SE: Release of a capital market information

07.04.26 13:38 Uhr
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Stabilus SE / Announcement according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Stabilus SE: Release of a capital market information

07.04.2026 / 13:38 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share Buyback Program 2025 – Interim Report 11

 

Stabilus SE acquired a total of 21,400 shares in its own stock between March 30, 2026 and April 2, 2026, as part of the Share Buyback Program 2025, the start of which was announced on December 17, 2025 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for January 15, 2026. The shares were acquired as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR
2026-03-30 5,350 15.7036 84,014.26
2026-03-31 5,350 16.0493 85,863.76
2026-04-01 5,350 16.0893 86,077.76
2026-04-02 5,350 15.7318 84,165.13

 

This brings the total volume of shares repurchased by Stabilus SE under the Share Buyback Program 2025 since January 15, 2026 to 213,340 shares.

The repurchase of own shares was carried out exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading) by a credit institution commissioned by Stabilus SE.

Further information according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the company website at ir.stabilus.com/investor-relations/share#share-buyback.

 

Koblenz, April 7, 2026

Stabilus SE
The Management Board

 


07.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE
Wallersheimer Weg 100
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: group.stabilus.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2304244  07.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Stabilus SE

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Stabilus SE

DatumRatingAnalyst
02.04.2026Stabilus SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.01.2026Stabilus SE BuyWarburg Research
26.01.2026Stabilus SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.01.2026Stabilus SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.01.2026Stabilus SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
02.04.2026Stabilus SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.01.2026Stabilus SE BuyWarburg Research
26.01.2026Stabilus SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.01.2026Stabilus SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.01.2026Stabilus SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
19.01.2022Stabilus HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
06.12.2021Stabilus NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.11.2021Stabilus NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.10.2021Stabilus NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.09.2021Stabilus HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.01.2022Stabilus UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.01.2022Stabilus ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
18.01.2022Stabilus UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.01.2022Stabilus UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.01.2022Stabilus UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Stabilus SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

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