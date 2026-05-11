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EQS-CMS: Stabilus SE: Release of a capital market information

18.05.26 12:08 Uhr
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Stabilus SE
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Stabilus SE / Announcement according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Stabilus SE: Release of a capital market information

18.05.2026 / 12:08 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share Buyback Program 2025 – Interim Report 17

 

Stabilus SE acquired a total of 24,205 shares in its own stock between May 11, 2026 and May 15, 2026, as part of the Share Buyback Program 2025, the start of which was announced on December 17, 2025 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for January 15, 2026. The shares were acquired as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR
2026-05-11 4,830 18.4573 89,148.76
2026-05-12 4,830 17.9304 86,603.83
2026-05-13 4,830 17.5616 84,822.53
2026-05-14 4,830 18.1445 87,637.94
2026-05-15 4,885 17.9813 87,838.65

 

This brings the total volume of shares repurchased by Stabilus SE under the Share Buyback Program 2025 since January 15, 2026 to 351,755 shares.

The repurchase of own shares was carried out exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading) by a credit institution commissioned by Stabilus SE.

Further information according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the company website at ir.stabilus.com/investor-relations/share#share-buyback.

 

Koblenz, May 18, 2026

Stabilus SE
The Management Board

 


18.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE
Wallersheimer Weg 100
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: group.stabilus.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2329082  18.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Stabilus SE

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Stabilus SE

DatumRatingAnalyst
06.05.2026Stabilus SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24.04.2026Stabilus SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
23.04.2026Stabilus SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.04.2026Stabilus SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.01.2026Stabilus SE BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
06.05.2026Stabilus SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24.04.2026Stabilus SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
23.04.2026Stabilus SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.04.2026Stabilus SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.01.2026Stabilus SE BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
19.01.2022Stabilus HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
06.12.2021Stabilus NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.11.2021Stabilus NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.10.2021Stabilus NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.09.2021Stabilus HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.01.2022Stabilus UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.01.2022Stabilus ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
18.01.2022Stabilus UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.01.2022Stabilus UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.01.2022Stabilus UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

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