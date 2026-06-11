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EQS-CMS: Stabilus SE: Release of a capital market information

15.06.26 12:16 Uhr
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Stabilus SE
16,50 EUR -0,08 EUR -0,48%
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Stabilus SE / Announcement according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Stabilus SE: Release of a capital market information

15.06.2026 / 12:16 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share Buyback Program 2025 – Interim Report 21

 

Stabilus SE acquired a total of 22,425 shares in its own stock between June 8, 2026 and June 12, 2026, as part of the Share Buyback Program 2025, the start of which was announced on December 17, 2025 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for January 15, 2026. The shares were acquired as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR
2026-06-08 4,885 17.6132 86,040.48
2026-06-09 4,885 17.9112 87,496.21
2026-06-10 4,885 17.1658 83,854.93
2026-06-11 4,885 16.5295 80,746.61
2026-06-12 2,885 16.3341 47,123.88

 

This brings the total volume of shares repurchased by Stabilus SE under the Share Buyback Program 2025 since January 15, 2026 to 447,455 shares.

The repurchase of own shares was carried out exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading) by a credit institution commissioned by Stabilus SE.

Further information according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the company website at ir.stabilus.com/investor-relations/share#share-buyback.

 

Koblenz, June 15, 2026

Stabilus SE
The Management Board

 


15.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE
Wallersheimer Weg 100
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: group.stabilus.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2346162  15.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Stabilus SE

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Stabilus SE

DatumRatingAnalyst
06.05.2026Stabilus SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24.04.2026Stabilus SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
23.04.2026Stabilus SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.04.2026Stabilus SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.01.2026Stabilus SE BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
06.05.2026Stabilus SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24.04.2026Stabilus SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
23.04.2026Stabilus SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.04.2026Stabilus SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.01.2026Stabilus SE BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
19.01.2022Stabilus HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
06.12.2021Stabilus NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.11.2021Stabilus NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.10.2021Stabilus NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.09.2021Stabilus HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.01.2022Stabilus UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.01.2022Stabilus ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
18.01.2022Stabilus UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.01.2022Stabilus UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.01.2022Stabilus UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

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