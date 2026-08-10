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EQS-CMS: Stabilus SE: Release of a capital market information

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Stabilus SE / Announcement according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Stabilus SE: Release of a capital market information

17.08.2026 / 10:42 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Announcement according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share Buyback Program 2025 – Interim Report 30

 

Stabilus SE acquired a total of 27,095 shares in its own stock between August 10, 2026 and August 14, 2026, as part of the Share Buyback Program 2025, the start of which was announced on December 17, 2025 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for January 15, 2026. The shares were acquired as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR
2026-08-10 5,419 15.9197 86,268.85
2026-08-11 5,419 15.6278 84,687.05
2026-08-12 5,419 15.8379 85,825.58
2026-08-13 5,419 15.7464 85,329.74
2026-08-14 5,419 15.9256 86,300.83
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This brings the total volume of shares repurchased by Stabilus SE under the Share Buyback Program 2025 since January 15, 2026 to 688,252 shares.

The repurchase of own shares was carried out exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading) by a credit institution commissioned by Stabilus SE.

Further information according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the company website at ir.stabilus.com/investor-relations/share#share-buyback.

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Koblenz, August 17, 2026

Stabilus SE
The Management Board

 


17.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE
Wallersheimer Weg 100
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: https://group.stabilus.com
LEI Code: 529900JOSL94HJN4VZ28

 
End of News EQS News Service

2383972  17.08.2026 CET/CEST

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DatumRatingAnalyst
04.08.26 Stabilus SE Buy Warburg Research
04.08.26 Stabilus SE Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
03.08.26 Stabilus SE Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.08.26 Stabilus SE Outperform Bernstein Research
30.07.26 Stabilus SE Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

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