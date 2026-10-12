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EQS-CMS: Stabilus SE: Release of a capital market information

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Stabilus SE
15.62 EUR 0.06 EUR 0.39 %
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Stabilus SE / Announcement according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Stabilus SE: Release of a capital market information

12.10.2026 / 11:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Announcement according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share Buyback Program 2025 – Interim Report 38

 

Stabilus SE acquired a total of 25,995 shares in its own stock between October 5, 2026 and October 9, 2026, as part of the Share Buyback Program 2025, the start of which was announced on December 17, 2025 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for January 15, 2026. The shares were acquired as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR
2026-10-05 5,199 16.1915 84,179.61
2026-10-06 5,199 16.2571 84,520.66
2026-09-07 5,199 15.8365 82,333.96
2026-10-08 5,199 15.1339 78,681.15
2026-10-09 5,199 15.6360 81,291.56
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This brings the total volume of shares repurchased by Stabilus SE under the Share Buyback Program 2025 since January 15, 2026 to 895,616 shares.

The repurchase of own shares was carried out exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading) by a credit institution commissioned by Stabilus SE.

Further information according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the company website at ir.stabilus.com/investor-relations/share#share-buyback.

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Koblenz, October 12, 2026

Stabilus SE
The Management Board

 


12.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE
Wallersheimer Weg 100
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: https://group.stabilus.com
LEI Code: 529900JOSL94HJN4VZ28

 
End of News EQS News Service

2413896  12.10.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Stabilus Aktie News

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Stabilus Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Stabilus nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
04.08.26 Stabilus SE Buy Warburg Research
04.08.26 Stabilus SE Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
03.08.26 Stabilus SE Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.08.26 Stabilus SE Outperform Bernstein Research
30.07.26 Stabilus SE Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

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