EQS-CMS: Stabilus SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Stabilus SE / Announcement according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Stabilus SE: Release of a capital market information



09.11.2026 / 09:20 CET/CEST

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Announcement according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share Buyback Program 2025 – Interim Report 42 and Final Report

Stabilus SE acquired a total of 18,488 shares in its own stock between November 2, 2026 and November 5, 2026, as part of the Share Buyback Program 2025, the start of which was announced on December 17, 2025 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for January 15, 2026. The shares were acquired as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR 2026-11-02 4,520 16.0450 72,523.40 2026-11-03 5,000 16.3447 81,723.50 2026-11-04 5,000 16.1144 80,572.00 2026-11-05 3,968 16.6124 65,918.00

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This brings the total volume of shares repurchased by Stabilus SE under the Share Buyback Program 2025 since January 15, 2026, until its completion on November 5, 2026, to 990,099 shares. It corresponds to 4.0% of Stabilus SE’s share capital. The average purchase price per share was €16.8058. In aggregate, shares were repurchased for a total purchase price (excluding transaction costs) of €16,639,408.64.

The repurchase of own shares was carried out exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading) by a credit institution commissioned by Stabilus SE.

Further information according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the company website at ir.stabilus.com/investor-relations/share#share-buyback.

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Koblenz, November 9, 2026

Stabilus SE

The Management Board