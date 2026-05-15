EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
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Symrise AG
Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Acquisition of Own Shares / 14th Interim Report
During the period from 12 May 2026 to and including 15 May 2026 a total of 98,112 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.
The shares were bought back as follows:
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The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this shar e buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 15 May 2026 amounts to 2.118.191 shares.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.
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Holzminden, 18 May 2026
Symrise AG, The Management Board
18.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Symrise AG
|Mühlenfeldstraße 1
|37603 Holzminden
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.symrise.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2329134 18.05.2026 CET/CEST
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