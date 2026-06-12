EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information



15.06.2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of Own Shares / 18th Interim Report

During the period from 08 June 2026 to and including 12 June 2026 a total of 92.258 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume (in EUR) Trading Venue (MIC-Code) 08 June 2026 10,525 0.01% 75.4163 793,757 AQEU 08 June 2026 27,563 0.02% 75.4500 2,079,628 CEUX 08 June 2026 5,431 0.00% 75.4671 409,862 TQEX 08 June 2026 45,481 0.03% 75.4447 3,431,300 XETA 09 June 2026 83 0.00% 78.4696 6,513 CEUX 09 June 2026 175 0.00% 78.2192 13,688 XETA 10 June 2026 391 0.00% 82.2546 32,162 CEUX 10 June 2026 8 0.00% 82.5275 660 TQEX 10 June 2026 601 0.00% 82.1066 49,346 XETA 11 June 2026 370 0.00% 83.0390 30,724 CEUX 11 June 2026 3 0.00% 82.9800 249 TQEX 11 June 2026 627 0.00% 83.0934 52,100 XETA 12 June 2026 360 0.00% 83.1752 29,943 CEUX 12 June 2026 9 0.00% 82.8778 746 TQEX 12 June 2026 631 0.00% 83.2492 52,530 XETA Total 92,258 0.07% 75.6921 6,983,206

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this shar e buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 12 June 2026 amounts to 2.527.509 shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Holzminden, 15 June 2026

Symrise AG

The Management Board