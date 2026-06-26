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EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

29.06.26 18:47 Uhr
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

29.06.2026 / 18:47 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 

Acquisition of Own Shares / 20th Interim Report

During the period from 22 June 2026 to and including 26 June 2026 a total of 13,366 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume (in EUR) Trading Venue (MIC-Code)
22 JUN 2026 346 0.00% 85.7317 29,663 CEUX
22 JUN 2026 13 0.00% 85.7262 1,114 TQEX
22 JUN 2026 641 0.00% 85.7147 54,943 XETA
23 JUN 2026 413 0.00% 86.1456 35,578 CEUX
23 JUN 2026 9 0.00% 86.4600 778 TQEX
23 JUN 2026 578 0.00% 86.0291 49,725 XETA
24 JUN 2026 137 0.00% 87.5794 11,998 CEUX
24 JUN 2026 229 0.00% 87.5541 20,050 XETA
25 JUN 2026 6 0.00% 89.3600 536 AQEU
25 JUN 2026 319 0.00% 89.3270 28,495 CEUX
25 JUN 2026 9 0.00% 89.4489 805 TQEX
25 JUN 2026 666 0.00% 89.3180 59,486 XETA
26 JUN 2026 483 0.00% 87.7401 42,378 AQEU
26 JUN 2026 3,124 0.00% 87.6024 273,670 CEUX
26 JUN 2026 76 0.00% 87.5576 6,654 TQEX
26 JUN 2026 6,317 0.00% 87.6334 553,580 XETA
Total 13,366 0.01% 87.4948 1,169,456  

 

The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this shar e buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 26 June 2026 amounts to 2,545,875 shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

Holzminden,  29 June 2026

Symrise AG

The Management Board


29.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2356324  29.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Symrise AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Symrise AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
12:56Symrise Equal WeightBarclays Capital
18.06.2026Symrise BuyUBS AG
09.06.2026Symrise OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.06.2026Symrise NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.05.2026Symrise Equal WeightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
18.06.2026Symrise BuyUBS AG
09.06.2026Symrise OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.05.2026Symrise KaufenDZ BANK
12.05.2026Symrise OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.05.2026Symrise BuyUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
12:56Symrise Equal WeightBarclays Capital
08.06.2026Symrise NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.05.2026Symrise Equal WeightBarclays Capital
30.04.2026Symrise HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
30.04.2026Symrise HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
04.03.2026Symrise UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
02.02.2026Symrise UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
13.01.2026Symrise UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
11.11.2025Symrise UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
28.10.2025Symrise UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Symrise AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

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