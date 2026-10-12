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EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

12.10.2026 / 17:12 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 

Acquisition of Own Shares / 35th Interim Report

During the period from 05 October 2026 to and including 09 October 2026 a total of  145.400 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows:

Date Numbers of shares  acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume
(in EUR)		 Trading Vanue
05.10.2026 3.464 0,00% 91,2770 316.184 AQEU
05.10.2026 7.873 0,01% 91,2434 718.359 CEUX
05.10.2026 2.766 0,00% 91,2276 252.336 TQEX
05.10.2026 15.897 0,01% 91,2414 1.450.465 XETA
06.10.2026 2.386 0,00% 91,7742 218.973 AQEU
06.10.2026 5.889 0,00% 91,8862 541.118 CEUX
06.10.2026 2.543 0,00% 91,8303 233.524 TQEX
06.10.2026 18.082 0,01% 91,9419 1.662.493 XETA
07.10.2026 2.144 0,00% 91,3738 195.905 AQEU
07.10.2026 7.717 0,01% 91,3711 705.111 CEUX
07.10.2026 944 0,00% 91,3551 86.239 TQEX
07.10.2026 18.195 0,01% 91,3826 1.662.707 XETA
08.10.2026 3.627 0,00% 90,6194 328.677 AQEU
08.10.2026 8.309 0,01% 90,6034 752.824 CEUX
08.10.2026 1.006 0,00% 90,6908 91.235 TQEX
08.10.2026 15.058 0,01% 90,5504 1.363.508 XETA
09.10.2026 5.715 0,00% 92,1795 526.806 AQEU
09.10.2026 5.943 0,00% 92,1881 547.874 CEUX
09.10.2026 3.010 0,00% 92,2465 277.662 TQEX
09.10.2026 14.832 0,01% 92,1960 1.367.452 XETA
Total 145.400 0,10% 91,4680 13.299.453  
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The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this share buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 09 October 2026 amounts to 4.518.518 shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

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Holzminden, 12. October 2026

Symrise AG

The Management Board


12.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com
LEI Code: 529900D82I6R9601CF26

 
End of News EQS News Service

2414354  12.10.2026 CET/CEST

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