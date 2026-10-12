EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information



12.10.2026 / 17:12 CET/CEST

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Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of Own Shares / 35th Interim Report

During the period from 05 October 2026 to and including 09 October 2026 a total of 145.400 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows:

Date Numbers of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume

(in EUR) Trading Vanue 05.10.2026 3.464 0,00% 91,2770 316.184 AQEU 05.10.2026 7.873 0,01% 91,2434 718.359 CEUX 05.10.2026 2.766 0,00% 91,2276 252.336 TQEX 05.10.2026 15.897 0,01% 91,2414 1.450.465 XETA 06.10.2026 2.386 0,00% 91,7742 218.973 AQEU 06.10.2026 5.889 0,00% 91,8862 541.118 CEUX 06.10.2026 2.543 0,00% 91,8303 233.524 TQEX 06.10.2026 18.082 0,01% 91,9419 1.662.493 XETA 07.10.2026 2.144 0,00% 91,3738 195.905 AQEU 07.10.2026 7.717 0,01% 91,3711 705.111 CEUX 07.10.2026 944 0,00% 91,3551 86.239 TQEX 07.10.2026 18.195 0,01% 91,3826 1.662.707 XETA 08.10.2026 3.627 0,00% 90,6194 328.677 AQEU 08.10.2026 8.309 0,01% 90,6034 752.824 CEUX 08.10.2026 1.006 0,00% 90,6908 91.235 TQEX 08.10.2026 15.058 0,01% 90,5504 1.363.508 XETA 09.10.2026 5.715 0,00% 92,1795 526.806 AQEU 09.10.2026 5.943 0,00% 92,1881 547.874 CEUX 09.10.2026 3.010 0,00% 92,2465 277.662 TQEX 09.10.2026 14.832 0,01% 92,1960 1.367.452 XETA Total 145.400 0,10% 91,4680 13.299.453

Werbung

The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this share buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 09 October 2026 amounts to 4.518.518 shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

Werbung

Holzminden, 12. October 2026

Symrise AG

The Management Board