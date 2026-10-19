EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information



19.10.2026 / 17:02 CET/CEST

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Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of Own Shares / 36th Interim Report

During the period from 12 October 2026 to and including 16 October 2026 a total of 137.000 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows:

Date Numbers of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume

(in EUR) Trading Vanue 12.10.2026 5.618 0,00% 92,3785 518.982 AQEU 12.10.2026 5.425 0,00% 92,3284 500.882 CEUX 12.10.2026 2.519 0,00% 92,3109 232.531 TQEX 12.10.2026 15.438 0,01% 92,3513 1.425.720 XETA 13.10.2026 2.103 0,00% 96,1111 202.122 AQEU 13.10.2026 6.018 0,00% 96,1788 578.804 CEUX 13.10.2026 1.975 0,00% 96,1715 189.939 TQEX 13.10.2026 16.704 0,01% 96,1755 1.606.515 XETA 14.10.2026 1.901 0,00% 96,5402 183.523 AQEU 14.10.2026 6.894 0,00% 96,5335 665.502 CEUX 14.10.2026 1.922 0,00% 96,6015 185.668 TQEX 14.10.2026 16.583 0,01% 96,5390 1.600.906 XETA 15.10.2026 1.912 0,00% 99,1461 189.567 AQEU 15.10.2026 5.759 0,00% 98,8232 569.123 CEUX 15.10.2026 1.072 0,00% 99,1683 106.308 TQEX 15.10.2026 18.457 0,01% 98,8218 1.823.953 XETA 16.10.2026 2.068 0,00% 100,1547 207.120 AQEU 16.10.2026 5.897 0,00% 100,0758 590.147 CEUX 16.10.2026 1.510 0,00% 100,0677 151.102 TQEX 16.10.2026 17.225 0,01% 100,0694 1.723.696 XETA Total 137.000 0,10% 96,7307 13.252.111

Werbung

The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this share buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 16 October 2026 amounts to 4.655.518 shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

Werbung

Holzminden, 19. October 2026

Symrise AG

The Management Board