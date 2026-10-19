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EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

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Symrise AG
101.10 EUR 0.85 EUR 0.85 %
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

19.10.2026 / 17:02 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 

Acquisition of Own Shares / 36th Interim Report

During the period from 12 October 2026 to and including 16 October 2026 a total of 137.000 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows:

Date Numbers of shares  acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume
(in EUR)		 Trading Vanue
12.10.2026 5.618 0,00% 92,3785 518.982 AQEU
12.10.2026 5.425 0,00% 92,3284 500.882 CEUX
12.10.2026 2.519 0,00% 92,3109 232.531 TQEX
12.10.2026 15.438 0,01% 92,3513 1.425.720 XETA
13.10.2026 2.103 0,00% 96,1111 202.122 AQEU
13.10.2026 6.018 0,00% 96,1788 578.804 CEUX
13.10.2026 1.975 0,00% 96,1715 189.939 TQEX
13.10.2026 16.704 0,01% 96,1755 1.606.515 XETA
14.10.2026 1.901 0,00% 96,5402 183.523 AQEU
14.10.2026 6.894 0,00% 96,5335 665.502 CEUX
14.10.2026 1.922 0,00% 96,6015 185.668 TQEX
14.10.2026 16.583 0,01% 96,5390 1.600.906 XETA
15.10.2026 1.912 0,00% 99,1461 189.567 AQEU
15.10.2026 5.759 0,00% 98,8232 569.123 CEUX
15.10.2026 1.072 0,00% 99,1683 106.308 TQEX
15.10.2026 18.457 0,01% 98,8218 1.823.953 XETA
16.10.2026 2.068 0,00% 100,1547 207.120 AQEU
16.10.2026 5.897 0,00% 100,0758 590.147 CEUX
16.10.2026 1.510 0,00% 100,0677 151.102 TQEX
16.10.2026 17.225 0,01% 100,0694 1.723.696 XETA
Total 137.000 0,10% 96,7307 13.252.111  
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The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this share buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 16 October 2026 amounts to 4.655.518 shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

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Holzminden, 19. October 2026

Symrise AG

The Management Board


19.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com
LEI Code: 529900D82I6R9601CF26

 
End of News EQS News Service

2418296  19.10.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Symrise Aktie News

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Symrise Analysen

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