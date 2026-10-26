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EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

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Symrise AG
101.95 EUR -1.05 EUR -1.02 %
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

26.10.2026 / 18:29 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 

Acquisition of Own Shares / 37th Interim Report

During the period from 19 October 2026 to and including 23 October 2026 a total of 129.200 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows:

Date Numbers of shares  acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume
(in EUR)		 Trading Vanue
19.10.2026 2.510 0,00% 99,8765 250.690 AQEU
19.10.2026 6.496 0,00% 99,8134 648.388 CEUX
19.10.2026 2.056 0,00% 99,8456 205.283 TQEX
19.10.2026 15.638 0,01% 99,8404 1.561.305 XETA
20.10.2026 2.752 0,00% 100,5045 276.588 AQEU
20.10.2026 7.465 0,01% 100,4602 749.935 CEUX
20.10.2026 2.355 0,00% 100,5361 236.763 TQEX
20.10.2026 14.128 0,01% 100,4520 1.419.186 XETA
21.10.2026 1.648 0,00% 100,7965 166.113 AQEU
21.10.2026 5.070 0,00% 100,8319 511.218 CEUX
21.10.2026 2.361 0,00% 100,8278 238.054 TQEX
21.10.2026 16.321 0,01% 100,8450 1.645.891 XETA
22.10.2026 2.238 0,00% 101,8607 227.964 AQEU
22.10.2026 6.032 0,00% 101,8363 614.277 CEUX
22.10.2026 1.806 0,00% 101,8212 183.889 TQEX
22.10.2026 15.324 0,01% 101,7910 1.559.845 XETA
23.10.2026 2.380 0,00% 102,0869 242.967 AQEU
23.10.2026 5.880 0,00% 101,9972 599.744 CEUX
23.10.2026 1.904 0,00% 101,9758 194.162 TQEX
23.10.2026 14.836 0,01% 102,0054 1.513.352 XETA
Total 129.200 0,09% 100,9723 13.045.616  
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The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this share buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 23 October 2026 amounts to 4.784.718 shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

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Holzminden, 26. October 2026

Symrise AG

The Management Board


26.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com
LEI Code: 529900D82I6R9601CF26

 
End of News EQS News Service

2422536  26.10.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Symrise Aktie News

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Symrise Analysen

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