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EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

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Symrise AG
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

02.11.2026 / 16:48 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 

Acquisition of Own Shares - 38th Interim Announcement / Final Announcement

During the period from 26 October 2026 to and including 28 October 2026 a total of 78,429 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows:

Date Numbers of shares  acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume
(in EUR)		 Trading Vanue
26.10.2026 1,743 0.00% 101.6001 177,089 AQEU
26.10.2026 6,674 0.00% 101.5245 677,575 CEUX
26.10.2026 2,041 0.00% 101.4878 207,137 TQEX
26.10.2026 14,542 0.01% 101.6196 1,477,752 XETA
27.10.2026 1,433 0.00% 99.8933 143,147 AQEU
27.10.2026 6,684 0.00% 99.5612 665,467 CEUX
27.10.2026 1,835 0.00% 99.5491 182,673 TQEX
27.10.2026 15,548 0.01% 99.6120 1,548,767 XETA
28.10.2026 661 0.00% 90.6455 59,917 AQEU
28.10.2026 7,313 0.01% 90.5589 662,257 CEUX
28.10.2026 702 0.00% 90.6610 63,644 TQEX
28.10.2026 19,253 0.01% 90.5454 1,743,271 XETA
Total 78,429 0.06% 97.0138 7,608,695  
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With the share repurchases disclosed in this announcement, the share buyback programme has been completed as planned. During the period from 2 February 2026 up to and including 28 October 2026, a total of 4,863,147 shares were repurchased at an aggregate purchase price of EUR 399,999,873. This corresponds to 3.5% of the share capital. The volume-weighted average purchase price per share amounted to EUR 82.25 (excluding transaction costs).

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via multilateral trading systems by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

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Holzminden, 02. November 2026

Symrise AG

The Management Board


02.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com
LEI Code: 529900D82I6R9601CF26

 
End of News EQS News Service

2426836  02.11.2026 CET/CEST

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Datum Rating Analyst
29.10.26 Symrise Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.10.26 Symrise Market-Perform Bernstein Research
28.10.26 Symrise Kaufen DZ BANK
28.10.26 Symrise Market-Perform Bernstein Research
28.10.26 Symrise Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

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