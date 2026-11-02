EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information



02.11.2026 / 16:48 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of Own Shares - 38th Interim Announcement / Final Announcement

During the period from 26 October 2026 to and including 28 October 2026 a total of 78,429 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows:

Date Numbers of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume

(in EUR) Trading Vanue 26.10.2026 1,743 0.00% 101.6001 177,089 AQEU 26.10.2026 6,674 0.00% 101.5245 677,575 CEUX 26.10.2026 2,041 0.00% 101.4878 207,137 TQEX 26.10.2026 14,542 0.01% 101.6196 1,477,752 XETA 27.10.2026 1,433 0.00% 99.8933 143,147 AQEU 27.10.2026 6,684 0.00% 99.5612 665,467 CEUX 27.10.2026 1,835 0.00% 99.5491 182,673 TQEX 27.10.2026 15,548 0.01% 99.6120 1,548,767 XETA 28.10.2026 661 0.00% 90.6455 59,917 AQEU 28.10.2026 7,313 0.01% 90.5589 662,257 CEUX 28.10.2026 702 0.00% 90.6610 63,644 TQEX 28.10.2026 19,253 0.01% 90.5454 1,743,271 XETA Total 78,429 0.06% 97.0138 7,608,695

Werbung

With the share repurchases disclosed in this announcement, the share buyback programme has been completed as planned. During the period from 2 February 2026 up to and including 28 October 2026, a total of 4,863,147 shares were repurchased at an aggregate purchase price of EUR 399,999,873. This corresponds to 3.5% of the share capital. The volume-weighted average purchase price per share amounted to EUR 82.25 (excluding transaction costs).

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via multilateral trading systems by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

Werbung

Holzminden, 02. November 2026

Symrise AG

The Management Board