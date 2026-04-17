EQS-CMS: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
/ Information regarding the share buy-back programme
Werbung
Werbung
Information regarding the share buy-back programme
20/04/2026
Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
In the period from 13 April 2026 through (including) 17 April 2026, 33,000 shares have in total been bought in the course of the ongoing share buy-back of Talanx Aktiengesellschaft.
The following respective amounts of shares were acquired:
Werbung
Werbung
A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website. https://www.talanx.com/en/investor_relations/share/share_buy-back_programme
The total volume of shares acquired in the course of the ongoing share buy-back programme amounts to 63,000 shares.
The shares are acquired by a bank commissioned by Talanx Aktiengesellschaft exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra).
Werbung
Werbung
Contact:
Bernd Sablowsky
Head of Investor Relations
HDI-Platz 1
30659 Hannover
Phone: +49 511 3747 2793
20.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
|HDI-Platz 1
|30659 Hannover
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.talanx.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2311064 20.04.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Talanx
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Talanx
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent