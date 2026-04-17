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EQS-CMS: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

20.04.26 09:24 Uhr
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Talanx AG
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft / Information regarding the share buy-back programme
Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

20.04.2026 / 09:24 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Information regarding the share buy-back programme
 

20/04/2026

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
WKN: TLX100
ISIN: DE000TLX1005

In the period from 13 April 2026 through (including) 17 April 2026, 33,000 shares have in total been bought in the course of the ongoing share buy-back of Talanx Aktiengesellschaft.

The following respective amounts of shares were acquired:

Date Shares Acquired
(#)		 Average Price
(EUR)		 Total Share Value (EUR)
13/04/2026 5,000 114.03 570,173.50
14/04/2026 7,000 116.04 812,292.10
15/04/2026 7,000 116.49 815,445.00
16/04/2026 7,000 117.26 820,831.50
17/04/2026 7,000 117.74 824,202.90

 

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website. https://www.talanx.com/en/investor_relations/share/share_buy-back_programme

The total volume of shares acquired in the course of the ongoing share buy-back programme amounts to 63,000 shares.

The shares are acquired by a bank commissioned by Talanx Aktiengesellschaft exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra).

 

Contact:

Bernd Sablowsky

Head of Investor Relations

HDI-Platz 1

30659 Hannover

Phone: +49 511 3747 2793

 


20.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
HDI-Platz 1
30659 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.talanx.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2311064  20.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Talanx AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Talanx AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
07.04.2026Talanx BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
25.03.2026Talanx OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.03.2026Talanx KaufenDZ BANK
08.12.2025Talanx BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.11.2025Talanx BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
07.04.2026Talanx BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
25.03.2026Talanx OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.03.2026Talanx KaufenDZ BANK
08.12.2025Talanx BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.11.2025Talanx BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
13.11.2025Talanx HaltenDZ BANK
14.08.2025Talanx HaltenDZ BANK
05.06.2025Talanx HaltenDZ BANK
20.03.2025Talanx HoldDeutsche Bank AG
19.03.2025Talanx HaltenDZ BANK
DatumRatingAnalyst
24.01.2018Talanx VerkaufenDZ BANK
13.11.2017Talanx VerkaufenDZ BANK
13.11.2017Talanx SellBaader Bank
21.09.2017Talanx SellBaader Bank
14.08.2017Talanx VerkaufenDZ BANK

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Talanx AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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