EQS-CMS: tk accelis Group AG & Co. KGaA: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: tk accelis Group AG & Co. KGaA
/ Home Member State
Werbung
tk accelis Group AG & Co. KGaA announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State.
28.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
2423760 28.10.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf tk accelis
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Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen