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EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

11.05.26 14:45 Uhr
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 12. Interim Announcement
Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

11.05.2026 / 14:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from 4 May 2026 up to and including 8 May 2026, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 25,113 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on 5 February 2026 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 9 February 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 4 May 2026 up to and including 8 May 2026 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
4 May 2026 5,000 13.1137
5 May 2026 5,200 13.3462
6 May 2026 5,200 13.2755
7 May 2026 4,513 13.8491
8 May 2026 5,200 14.5203
In total 25,113 13.6188

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 9 February 2026 up to and including 8 May 2026 thus amounts to 287,309 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at

https://ir.westwing.com/share/share-buy-back-2026.

 

Munich, 11 May 2026

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board

 


11.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2325276  11.05.2026 CET/CEST

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