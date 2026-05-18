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EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

26.05.26 14:10 Uhr
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 14. Interim Announcement
Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

26.05.2026 / 14:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from 18 May 2026 up to and including 22 May 2026, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 27,307 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on 5 February 2026 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 9 February 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 18 May 2026 up to and including 22 May 2026 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
18 May 2026 5,609 14.5144
19 May 2026 6,200 14.6636
20 May 2026 6,500 14.5071
21 May 2026 5,021 14.1473
22 May 2026 3,977 14.5070
In total 27,307 14.4780

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 9 February 2026 up to and including 22 May 2026 thus amounts to 341,772 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at

https://ir.westwing.com/share/share-buy-back-2026.

 

Munich, 26 May 2026

 

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board

 


26.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2333652  26.05.2026 CET/CEST

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