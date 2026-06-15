EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 17. Interim Announcement

Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information



22.06.2026 / 14:39 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 17. Interim Announcement

In the period from 15 June 2026 up to and including 19 June 2026, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 19,300 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on 5 February 2026 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 9 February 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 15 June 2026 up to and including 19 June 2026 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) 15 June 2026 4,000 15.9886 16 June 2026 4,100 15.9178 17 June 2026 3,800 15.7521 18 June 2026 3,700 16.6960 19 June 2026 3,700 16.5570 In total 19,300 16.1716

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 9 February 2026 up to and including 19 June 2026 thus amounts to 388,474 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Wer­bung Wer­bung

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at

https://ir.westwing.com/share/share-buy-back-2026.

Munich, 22 June 2026

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board