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EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

22.06.26 14:39 Uhr
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 17. Interim Announcement
Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

22.06.2026 / 14:39 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 17. Interim Announcement

 

In the period from 15 June 2026 up to and including 19 June 2026, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 19,300 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on 5 February 2026 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 9 February 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 15 June 2026 up to and including 19 June 2026 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
15 June 2026 4,000 15.9886
16 June 2026 4,100 15.9178
17 June 2026 3,800 15.7521
18 June 2026 3,700 16.6960
19 June 2026 3,700 16.5570
In total 19,300 16.1716

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 9 February 2026 up to and including 19 June 2026 thus amounts to 388,474 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at

https://ir.westwing.com/share/share-buy-back-2026.

 

Munich, 22 June 2026

 

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board

 


22.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2351130  22.06.2026 CET/CEST

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