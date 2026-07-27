EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 23. Interim Announcement
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In the period from 27 July 2026 up to and including 29 July 2026, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 11,778 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on 5 February 2026 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 9 February 2026.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 27 July 2026 up to and including 29 July 2026 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
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The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 9 February 2026 up to and including 29 July 2026 thus amounts to 512,118 shares.
The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at
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https://ir.westwing.com/share/share-buy-back-2026.
Munich, 30 July 2026
Westwing Group SE
The Management Board
30.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Westwing Group SE
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.westwing.com
|LEI Code:
|529900BN8B4KAHILIX84
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2374650 30.07.2026 CET/CEST
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