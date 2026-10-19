EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 1. Interim Announcement

Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information



19.10.2026 / 14:17 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





In the period from 12 October 2026 up to and including 16 October 2026, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 29,436 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on 8 October 2026 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 12 October 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 12 October 2026 up to and including 16 October 2026 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) 12 October 2026 6,600 13.3321 13 October 2026 6,600 13.3890 14 October 2026 6,400 13.5811 15 October 2026 5,061 13.2730 16 October 2026 4,775 13.2965 In total 29,436 13.3831

Werbung

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 12 October 2026 up to and including 16 October 2026 thus amounts to 29,436 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at

Werbung

https://ir.westwing.com/share/share-buy-back-2026_ii.

Munich, 19 October 2026

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board