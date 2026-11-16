EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 5. Interim Announcement
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In the period from 9 November 2026 up to and including 13 November 2026, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 28,300 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on 8 October 2026 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 12 October 2026.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 9 November 2026 up to and including 13 November 2026 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
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The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 12 October 2026 up to and including 13 November 2026 thus amounts to 131,901 shares.
The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at
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https://ir.westwing.com/share/share-buy-back-2026_ii.
Munich, 16 November 2026
Westwing Group SE
The Management Board
16.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Westwing Group SE
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.westwing.com
|LEI Code:
|529900BN8B4KAHILIX84
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2435854 16.11.2026 CET/CEST
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